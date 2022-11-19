Israeli aggression throughout the Middle East from Armenian to Syria to Iran New airstrikes on Syria leave several dead

Syrian soldiers from air defense units continue to suffer the majority of casualties during the Israeli attacks

In the early hours of 19 November, the Israeli air force attacked Syria for the second time in the span of a week, killing and injuring several soldiers of the Syrian Arab Army (SAA).

“Around 6:30 am in the morning, the Israeli enemy carried out an air aggression from over the Mediterranean Sea towards Baniyas, targeting the central and coastal regions. Our air defenses engaged the incoming missiles,” reads a statement by the SAA in the wake of the attack.

Reportedly, at least two soldiers from the air defense units were killed inside their vehicle, as the Israeli jets suppressed Syrian defenses to ensure a successful hit on their targets, per procedure.

Hours earlier, at least three Israeli jets were reported over southern Lebanon, causing several sonic booms over Hasbaya province. Sonic booms were also heard over Tel Aviv, as the Israeli air force was on standby for order to attack.

The attack followed the notable activity of two US Boeing RC135U and Boeing RC135W electronic intelligence planes, that monitored the Syrian coastal and eastern cities throughout the day, on 18 November.