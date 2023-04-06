Israel: Yaron Weiss With the Artsakh flag in my hand, I started a walk to raise awareness about the Artsakh blockade

Israeli political scientist, and political activist Yaron Weiss started a walk yesterday for the sake of Artsakh.



The Israeli political scientist informed me about this in a conversation with “Hraparak”. He mentioned that he decided to start a walking tour and dedicate it to the people of Artsakh who are under blockade. He will carry out the hike in the Galilee region of Israel, whose landscape is similar to Artsakh. Weiss says it is interesting that they are similar in size. The political activist emphasizes that this walk reminds him of how he walked through the whole of Artsakh on the “Road Path” – it was the first network of paths in the Caucasus, most of which is currently under hostile occupation.

“In recent months, the people of Artsakh are under a heavy siege, tens of thousands of refugees cannot return to their homes, and one of the reasons for the worst situation is the use of Israeli-made weapons, which changed the balance of power in the conflict. In order to sympathize with the people of Artsakh, to raise awareness of their plight in Israel and throughout the world, I decided to cross Galilee, from the western side of the Mediterranean Sea to the eastern side of the Jordan Valley, the shores of the Sea of ​​Galilee.

I plan to hike for several days with the Artsakh flag in my hand to remind the many people I meet that this journey is dedicated to the heroes who live in their ancient homeland despite all the difficulties. The homeland, which is very similar to Galilee,” said Yaron Weiss.

The Israeli political scientist-activist expresses hope that he will not finish this walk alone, and in the process, other people will join him, trying to make people more aware of their walk and the blocked Artsakh.

Weiss told “Hraparak” that after organizing various actions, writing articles and addressing politicians, he hopes that this trip will leave at least a small impact on society.

“It is also important for me to show support and encourage my friends from Artsakh. It is important for them to know that there are people here who care about them and think about them all the time. I will not sit quietly waiting for the safety of the people of Artsakh to be ensured. I am convinced that thanks to the strength of the spirit of the people of Artsakh, they will eventually be able to overcome this threat as well,” concluded Israeli activist Yaron Weiss.

Hayka Aloyan

