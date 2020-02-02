Israel-Egypt Gas Pipeline Blown Up, Reports Say

This is a developing story…

Armed individuals blew up the gas pipeline stretching between Israel and Egypt on Sunday night, Qatari broadcaster al-Jazeera reported.

Gas supply from Egypt to Israel began in 2008 via a gas pipe that passes through Sinai as part of a deal signed between the two countries in 2005.

The Egyptians had committed to supplying Israel with up to one billion cubic meters per year for 20 years as part of the pact. Between 2010 and 2012, the gas pipeline had been blown up over ten times, after the uprising that led to the ouster of former Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak had begun.