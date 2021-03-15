Israel accounts for 69% of Azerbaijan’s arms imports

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Israel accounted for 69% of Azerbaijan’s arms imports in 2016-2020, says the annual report of the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), released today.

In the same period, Armenia bought 94% of its arms from Russia.

Turkey’s arms imports fell by 59 per cent between 2011–15 and 2016–20. SIPRI report says that a major factor was the USA halting deliveries of F-35 combat aircraft to the country in 2019, after Turkey imported Russian air defence systems. Turkey is also increasing domestic production of major arms, to reduce its reliance on imports.