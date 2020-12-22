Isn’t it blackmail by the Turkish side to consider the issues of Nakhichevan and Lachin corridors in one package? “Republic of Armenia”

“Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar stated that the issues related to the Nakhichevan and Lachin corridors will be resolved in the coming days. Isn’t it blackmailing the Turkish side to consider the Nakhichevan and Lachin corridors in one package? “Turkey will try to get the maximum in the current situation, and in this case we can assume that the Russian side is Ankara’s supporter in this issue as well.

From a political point of view, Turkey today is in a strong position and can make demands. “It is true that Yerevan does not have to fulfill all the demands of Ankara, but in any case, it must weigh the realities very well before each of its steps,” the RA Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Artsakh told the “Hayastani Hanrapetutyun” daily. Former Minister of Foreign Affairs Arman Melikyan. Touching upon the question whether there are preconditions for raising the issue of restoring the territorial integrity of Artsakh, my interlocutor noted that the issue of restoring the territorial integrity of Artsakh is also solvable, but for that it is necessary to carry out serious preparatory work, which will require financial resources and specialists.

Lusine MKHITARYAN