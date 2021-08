Armenia bloc MP Ishkhan Saghatelyan, a member of the ARF Supreme Council, has been named the opposition candidate for the post of deputy parliament speaker.

His candidacy was announced by Seyran Ohanyan, the head of the Armenia bloc’s parliamentary faction, at the parliament sitting on Tuesday.

The ruling Civil Contract Party nominated Hakob Arshakyan and Ruben Rubinyan for the posts of deputy parliament speakers.