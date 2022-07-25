Is Vahagn Vermishyan another Pashinyan victim Armenia Urban Development Committee ex-chair falling ill in the courtroom?

A little while ago, Vahagn Vermishyan—the former Chairman of the Urban Development Committee of Armenia—fell ill in the courtroom, and the court went into recess. Vermishyan’s attorney Aleksandr Kochubayev wrote about this on Facebook.

“The problem was related to cerebral blood circulation which Mr. Vermishyan has acquired during his detention itself. After the resumption of the session, Mr. Vermishyan called for a minute of silence to honor the memory of [filmmaker] Armen Grigoryan [who died in court during his trial last week], which was perceived by the [presiding] judge as a disrespectful attitude, and V. Vermishyan was removed from the hall for 10 hours.

P.S. Vahagn Vermishyan was sitting on Armen Grigoryan’s chair, the [presiding] judge was Mnatsakan Martirosyan again. Health to Vahagn Vermishyan,” the attorney added.

Vahagn Vermishyan has been charged with taking a large bribe. Six others also have been charged in the respective criminal case. And based on a court’s decision, three of them have been remanded in custody.