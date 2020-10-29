Is Turkish gov’t incitement lead to the Nice terror attack?

French officials have said that Islamist extremists must be stopped and that radicals need to be confronted.

A terrorist attack at a church in France on Thursday followed a week of Turkish incitement, including the use of mass media in Turkey to push for “retaliation” against France, such as boycotts, attacks on French President Emmanuel Macron, insults and rants directed against a French magazine and comparing France to the “Crusades.”Ankara apparently succeeded in radicalizing at least one person to attack the churchgoers.