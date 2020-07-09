Is there nepotism in Armenian establishment?

Armenia National Security Service chief appoints wedding’s best man to position.

Argishti Kyaramyan appointed the best man at his wedding to a position ten days after he was appointed Director of the National Security Service of Armenia.

According to Tert.am newspaper, Artur Nahapetyan, who was Kyaramyan’s best man at his wedding, has been appointed to the position of Head of the Investigation Department of the National Security Service.

According to the source, this isn’t the only problematic appointment that Kyaramyan has made that has sparked complaints from employees of the Service.

Nahapetyan was appointed Head of the Social Sector Supervision Department when Kyaramyan was head of the State Supervision Service. Before that, Nahapetyan was an investigator of the Investigative Committee and a prosecutor in Armenia’s Shirak Province, as well as head of the First Division of the Inquest Department of the State Revenue Committee.