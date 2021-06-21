Is there a precedent of a incumbent leader winning an election in a landslide after losing a war and a significant amount of territory?

Yes called Armenia,
The war certainly wasn’t all his fault, but I’m just shocked that voters wouldn’t hold the current leader accountable for the loss, whether right or wrong.
Gagrule.net is a nonpartisan, nonprofit media platform. Our platform is News, Views, Interviews worldwide
Comments
Karine says
Many Armenians don’t want to go back to the old days of oligarchy, theft, and corruption.
So there really weren’t a lot of choices for Armenia’s electorate in today’s election, unfortunately.
Hopefully, the new government will be one of conciliation, compromise, and unity.