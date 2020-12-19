Is Russian Expansionism Putin’s Ultimate Aim? Russian Turkish Imperialism south Caucasus & Armenia the Victim again…

Everyone is focussing on the Azeris and Turks, and for good reason. But all the strange, unexplained things that have been going on can only arguably be logically explained by Putin having a much greater plan to take advantage of the situation for Russia’s benefit. Is the expansionist scenario below impossible?

These are examples of recent strange and unexplained situations, which have been driven by Russia:

forcing Pashinyan to give up strategic lands not fought over and proposing transit via Syunik Province, which is unconnected to the conflict;

Putin talking about Nagorno-Karabakh (N-K) being Azerbaijan, despite the legal declaration by N-K under Article 72 of the Soviet Constitution;

placement of thousands more troops and equipment in Artsakh than the ‘agreement’ allows and rumoured offering of Russian passports; and

humiliation of Russia’s Armenian allies day after day by allowing the Azeris continue their aggression and by what Pashinyan is forced to do.

Pashinyan isn’t the one pulling the strings, yet he’s the lightning rod for everyone’s angst, with justification. But perhaps the demands for Pashinyan’s resignation are also playing into Putin’s hands. Once Pashinyan has made an ignominious exit, what’s next? Putin has made no secret of the fact that he’s driven to restore the Soviet Union’s influence and power, so it shouldn’t surprise if his aim is to install a pro-Russia puppet leader in Armenia again.

However, Putin knows that if Armenia is reduced to a vassal state of Russia then it can’t be left to be conquered by the Turks/Azeris. Thus their genocidal ambitions must be supressed, just like Russia suppresses the Turkic Tatar people in Crimea. This can be achieved by physically joining Russia to Armenia.

It shouldn’t be forgotten that Russia has a close strategic alliance with Iran, which must also suppress the Azeri/Israeli threat to Tehran.

Therefore, while everyone’s focussed on Erdogan and Aliyev threats, and Pashinyan’s role both past and present, attention must be paid to the possibility that once again Armenia will be a pawn in Russia’s chess game, as in history. Putin has many excuses for Russian control of the South Caucasus – in response to Azeri aggression or the presence of Turks or the presence of Syrians, or all three. This is bolstered by Putin’s new image of being a ‘peacemaker…’, so Western nations may think twice about opposing Russian military movements, confused about what they really mean.

Recognition of Artsakh by the West has never been as important as it is today! #RecognizeArtsakh