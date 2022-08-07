Is Raffi Hovhannisyan starting a fight? published a list of members of the provisional government

I express my hope that by September 1, on the eve of the Artsakh state holiday,

the Artsakh authorities, Major General Volkov, and the RA National Security Service will find their powers, and dignity and restore my exclusive right to be in the territory of Artsakh and like every year, this year I will also participate in the celebration of the declaration of the Republic of Artsakh. This was announced by former RA Foreign Minister Raffi Hovhannisyan during a press conference called a while ago.

“As a citizen of the Republic of Armenia and an Armenian, it is my exclusive right to be in our homeland, the Republic of Artsakh. In fact, I have no problem hiding and I expect that Aghavno, the corridor will be in its place and the state bodies, the highest authority of Artsakh, the Major General will restore the exclusive rights of Armenians,” insisted Hovhannisyan.

“I call for unity among the RA political forces, I call on Nikol Pashinyan to resign, I call on his family and the political force he leads to sober up. I will be in the square on August 8,” said Hovhannisyan, he even talked about the temporary government, listed names who should be there.

“Arman Tatoyan, Arkadi Manukyan, Vazgen Manukyan, Avetik Chalabyan, Paruyr Hayrikyan, Ruben Vardanyan, Gevorg Gevorgyan, Lilit Galstyan, Mher Grigoryan, Hambardzum Matevosyan, Anna Grigoryan, Armen Darbinyan, Vahan Artsruni, Gagik Ginosyan, Bagrat Srbazan. These are the people I see in that government,” Hovhannisyan said while announcing his version of the interim government. “I have not spoken with the persons included in the list, they are not aware of my point of view. This is not my list, this is the methodology with which others should start thinking. No, I am not inviting anyone to a rally on August 8, I am simply informing that I will be in the square on the 8th day of the 8th month,” he added.

