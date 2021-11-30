Is it a corridor or road? and the captives

Hraparak: Armenian society has been trying to digest what happened in Sochi վերջին Will there really be no corridor? Could the document have been worse or better? As for the captives. Political scientist Armen Baghdasaryan, who had registered a number of contradictions in Nikol Pashinyan’s oral speech, in the wording of the text of the trilateral statement, says in connection with the captives. “There was some very vague wording about the prisoners of war (in a trilateral statement), it is mentioned, according to which, not in an imperative style, but that Russia will continue its efforts” to fulfill the other points of the November 9 statement. ” One of those points refers to the release of prisoners of war. In other words, it was very vague wording, it had to be clarified. “

We inquired from Baghdasaryan about the main, seemingly iron argument of the Nikolai electorate that there will be no corridor. The allegations are based on the fact that neither the text of the statement nor the word of mouth mentioned the word “corridor”. And the text of the announcement says ․ “Armenia will provide transport communication between the” Nakhichevan Autonomous Republic “of the western regions of Azerbaijan in order to organize the unimpeded movement of citizens, vehicles, and cargo in both directions.”

Armen Baghdasaryan states that the word “corridor” was used by Vladimir Putin, however, it worries him. It is true, he said “economic corridor”, but we must know exactly what an economic corridor means, what legal justification it can have. I think that this week when the Moscow meeting of deputy prime ministers is to take place, the situation there will be clearer. Therefore, before Moscow, Nikol Pashinyan must state very clearly what he says in the oral text, that it will be a road, there is no corridor logic, etc.

By the way, Ali ող Erdoանըan announced at the summit of the Economic Cooperation Organization in Ashgabat that the “Zangezur Corridor” is already becoming a reality, and invited the member states of the economic cooperation to participate in the operation of the “Zangezur Corridor”.

In any case, as analyst Stepan Danielyan told Hraparak, it was presented in Sochi as a “way without additional political content.”

And the “additional political content” is that the control of the road will not be extraterritorial; it will have Russian or, at best, Armenian-Russian control in the sovereign territory of the Republic of Armenia.