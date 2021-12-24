Is Anna Hakobyan having a luxurious vacation in the US? Politik.am:

Politik. writes After Nikol Pashinyan came to power, his wife Anna Hakobyan stood out as a fan of expensive tours. The first noisy tour in 2018 with her husband was a secret trip to Davos at the expense of state funds. At that time, Politik.am published an investigative article, detailing how Anna Hakobyan went to Davos, how the authorities tried to hide that fact, but after publishing the undeniable facts, they had to admit it.

The next noisy tour of Pashinyan կնոջ his wife was the trip to the USA by charter flight, which cost the state more than 650 thousand dollars. Even after the war, Anna Hakobyan did not give up her expensive tours. Last week, weeks after the tragic end of the war, Anna Hakobyan left for Moscow with her daughters, where she spent her holidays.

At that time, there were publications in the press that Anna Hakobyan settled in one of the most expensive hotels in Moscow, uses only the most luxurious restaurants. This year, too, Anna Hakobyan has not betrayed her principles. Politik.am managed to find out that Anna Hakobyan left for the USA before Christmas.

On December 21, Anna Hakobyan left Yerevan for Moscow, and from there on December 22 to Los Angeles. One of our diners, who left for the USA on the same flight, managed to take a photo of Anna Hakobyan. According to our government sources, Anna Hakobyan is accompanied by two bodyguards (one is shooting), a hairdresser and a clerk. The citizen who sent us a photo informed us that at least Anna Hakobyan and the bodyguards had arrived in the United States in business class.

One business class ticket to the US costs more than $ 2,600, which means that the three tickets together will cost more than $ 7,800. At the moment, we do not know in which hotel Anna Hakobyan was staying, but taking into account the previously published visits, we can only assume that it is one of the most expensive hotels, both for her and her bodyguards. in a hotel (as close as possible to a room) cost at least a few thousand dollars. We do not know what restaurants and places of entertainment Anna Hakobyan visited, but we are already working in that direction.

We could not contact Anna Hakobyan, we could not get her comment. We also studied the official websites of the Smile City Foundation, which he founded, My Step, to find out whether his visit to the United States was related to the activities of the foundations, but we did not find any news that would have announced Anna Hakobyan’s business visit to the United States. Based on all this, there is nothing left to conclude but that Anna Hakobyan has decided to spend a luxurious vacation in the United States during the Christmas holidays.

