Is Aliyev deceiving you or are you deceiving us?

Hasmik Babajanyan,

He goes to make an appointment with Aliyev himself, comes to the National Assembly, and says that frankly speaking, yesterday’s statements of Aliyev are not understandable.

This simply means, frankly speaking, I don’t understand why Aliyev is deceiving me. The interesting thing is that he calls on Ararat Mirzoyan to find out from his international partners why Aliyev is deceiving him. If not, he told Aliyev, he can take it and bring it, say: I am saying what we agreed on. Now how can we understand whether Aliyev is deceiving you or you are deceiving us?

It should be noted that Aliyev announced yesterday that “the demarcation of the borders of Azerbaijan and Armenia should take place on Azerbaijan’s terms.” What did you want? In Brussels, they probably decorated the same thing with a diplomatic jacket, you took the pill and you didn’t know that you were drinking a sweetened medicine. Or did you know, you gave yourself to the unknown. Now you come and ask your poor incompetent members of the National Assembly, did Aliyev deceive me? He said one thing in Brussels, now he is saying something else. Should Aliyev say that you know that you have put Artsakh at risk of genocide, and you are bringing Armenia closer to the threshold of Artsakh? Should Aliyev say in Lachin so that you know that the villages of Armenia can be seen from the territory of Lachin, and you should not forget that? You should be grateful to Aliyev, that he does not tell the people that all the villages of Armenia can be seen from Lachin. but it is in the sovereign territory of Armenia that the Azerbaijani army is sitting, they control the highways of Armenia and they will do whatever they think of every minute. Why doesn’t Aliyev say that? Of course, he spares you or saves it to say on a more suitable occasion. And you called Ararat Mirzoyan to find out why Aliyev is deceiving you.

