Irvine Named Best City to Live In for 7th Consecutive Year 

IRVINE, Calif. (September 30, 2022): The City of Irvine has been voted “Best City to Live in” for the seventh consecutive year by The Orange County Register readers.

Irvine is home to more than 310,000 residents, 23,000 businesses, and 275,000 jobs across a wide variety of industries. For 16 years in a row, it’s been ranked as the safest U.S. city with a population of over 250,000, based on FBI data. The City continues to stand out for its park system. There are 22 community parks, 40 neighborhood parks, and 141 athletic fields in the city, plus more than 400 miles of on and off-street bike trails. It’s also home to Great Park, where 400 acres of park space have been developed, and nearly 300 additional acres are in progress. It also boasts tens of thousands of open space and continues to prioritize climate sustainability and action.

“We continue to rely on our vision of creating and maintaining an exceptional master-planned community. We seek and foster innovation while demonstrating our commitment to preserving our open space and environment,” said Mayor Farrah N. Khan. “As we prepare now for our next 50 years, we are committed to ensuring this quality of life for our residents, businesses, and visitors, as the best City in Orange County.”

Irvine is among those featured in the Register’s 29th annual Best of Orange County publication, an insider’s guide to residents’ favorite places to go and things to do. Thousands of votes were cast by Register readers in more than 80 categories this year, and more than 50 businesses selected as winners or finalists can be found in Irvine. They range in a variety of categories, including Best Doughnut Shop, Best Burger, Best OC College/University, and Best Shopping/Dining Destination. For a complete list of winners, visit ocregister.com.

Since its incorporation in 1971, Irvine has become a nationally recognized city, with a population of 310,250 that spans 66 square miles and is recognized as one of America’s safest and most successful master-planned urban communities. Top-rated educational institutions, an enterprising business atmosphere, sound environmental stewardship, and respect for diversity all contribute to Irvine’s enviable quality of life. This family-friendly city features more than 16,000 acres of parks, sports fields and dedicated open space and is the home of Great Park. For more information, please visit cityofirvine.org.

# # #