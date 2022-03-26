Irvine, California: Farrah N. Khan @FarrahNK Mayor of Irvine second apology to Armenian Comunity

Office of Mayor Farrah N. Khan#irvineThank you to everyone who has reached out over the past few days. I have learned a lot and wanted to offer this apology to the #Armenian community. It’s imperative as leaders that we recognize when we miss the mark, commit to doing better, and build trust with those we’ve hurt.

@FarrahNK 2nd apology is a bit more meaningful than the first insulting, an apology. While it’s good to hear that you say that you’ll be committing to cut all ties with Genocide deniers, hope you do…