Irvine, CA. Armenian and none Armenian confront, expose & condemn Mayor Farrah N. Khan at the City council meeting Watch the Video

Irvine, California, April 12, 2022 Speaker after Speaker exposes and condemns Mayor Farrah N. Khan’s disturbing 2020 video that has surfaced showing Mayor Farrah Khan attending an event with members of the Turkish community.

In the video, Mayor Khan is seen joking with Ergun Kirlikovali — a notorious Armenian Genocide denier — about making Armenians “disappear.”The U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum website explains that the Armenian Genocide took place from 1915-to 1916 during World War I in the Ottoman Empire when the Turkish government rounded up and executed between 664,000 and 1.2 million Armenian people. During the Genocide, tens of thousands of Armenian children were forcibly removed from their families and converted to Islam.

Not only did Khan joke with Kirlikovali about making Armenians disappear, but the video also shows her telling the group that she stands with the Turkish community “no matter what.” Khan then appointed Kirlikovali to her newly-formed Mayor’s Advisory Council. Since becoming Mayor of Irvine in 2020, Khan has been seen at a number of events with Kirlikovali by her side.