IRGC commander warns regional countries of ties with Israel

First-in-command of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Hossein Salami has warned that Zionists’ presence will bring only ‘fire’, warning some regional countries of ties with the regime, Mehr reported.

“We warn reactionary regimes of the region that Zionists are a cursed tree that only results in fire wherever it grows. Allowing them [to grow] is nothing but proof of enmity against Muslims. You should not indulge in friendship with Zionists,” Major General Salami said on Monday in the ceremony of joining of 340 speedboats to IRGC Navy in Bandar Abbas.

The US is no longer a world power, it is no longer able to pursue its desired policies anywhere, Salami said.