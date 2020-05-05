Irates: Coronavirus ‘puts off ‘Azerbaijan’s plans

Tert.am Report: Azerbaijan’s minister of defense has reportedly announced a “high likelihood” of renewed military actions along the Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) frontline

Zakir Hasanov is said to have recently met with commanders of the country’s military to issue instructions stemming from the logic of the expected developments, the paper says, citing Vitaly Mangasaryan, a military expert.

“Coronavirus is rumored to have deviated our neighboring state from its schedule, so to speak,” he said, describing Hasanov’s remark as a kind of hint that military operations would get under way in late April if not the pandemic.

“Hasanov also instructed intelligence operations in our rear, which implies stepping up the drones. And that in turn will provoke tension on the frontline,” Mangasaryan is quoted as telling the paper.

The expert said he also believes that Azerbaijan’s politico-military leadership has embarked on a new propaganda attack, with Hasanov statements making “belligerent headlines” in the media.



That, coupled with a range of other factors, should cause our military to step up its fighting capacities, he said, calling also for the society’s preparedness for virtually “any scenario”.

“The frontline tension in April escalated to an unprecedented degree compared to the past 1-1.5 years. Apart from the active use of firearms, [the adversary] also released artillery [fire], particularly [from] mine launchers. An Israeli-made Orbiter 3 intelligence drone was shot down by the Defense Army’s anti-air [defense] subdivisions. Though Azerbaijan’s military aviation has not violated the airspace of the Republic of Armenia, they made maneuvers very close to Armenia’s border,” Mangasaryan added.