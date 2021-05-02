Iraqi MP Mensur Beêcî: We are not part of Turkish territory

The Independent Deputy of Iraq, Mensur Beêcî, has reacted to the TAF’s (Turkish Armed Forces) latest operation in the Medya Defence Zones in Iraqi Kurdistan, saying, “These lands are not Turkey’s gardens or villages, they cannot establish a military base wherever they want.”

As the operation against the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) continues in the Metina, Avaşin, and Zap regions (also known as Medya Defence Zones) in Iraqi Kurdistan, various groups, parties and politicians from all around the world are criticising Turkey’s offensive.

Independent Iraqi MP Mensur Beêcî is the latest to weigh in on Turkey’s lack of respect for Iraqi territories, reports Hawar News.

“The establishment of a military base in Kurdistan without the government’s approval is an official invasion of Iraqi territory,” said Beêcî. “This cannot be accepted.”

Beêcî urged Iraq to take action: “The Iraqi government should immediately react to the Turkish state’s new military base. We are not part of Turkish territory.”