Iranian-Armenian woman dies from novel #coronavirus in Tehran

An elderly Iranian-Armenian woman has died from the novel coronavirus (COVID19) in Tehran, Armenian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Anna Naghdalyan told ARMENPRESS. The 85-year-old woman was an Iranian citizen of Armenian descent.

According to Arevelk newspaper the victim, Elsik Masih, was hospitalized at a Tehran hospital a week ago.

According to latest reports the number of coronavirus infections in Iran is 4747, with more than 1200 having been recorded in the past 24 hours.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan

