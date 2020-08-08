Iranian-Armenian nun among Beirut blast victims

A nun is among the 13 Armenian victims of the Beirut explosion, Arevelk reported, citing its sources.

The nun, identified as Sophie Khosrovian, was an Iranian Armenian who served as an abbess at one of the churches in Lebanon. She was a member of the Sisters of Mercy Congregation.

The massive blast that hit the port of Beirut on 4 August has killed at least 154 people and injured more than 5,000 others.

More than 300,000 people have been left homeless in the wake of the blast.

Local authorities say the blast was caused by the detonation of more than 2,700 tons of ammonium nitrate stored at a warehouse in the Beirut port for six years.