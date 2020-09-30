Iran will not allow terrorists to be stationed near the northern border – Foreign Ministry spokesman

Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said that the Islamic Republic of Iran would never allow terrorist groups to pose a threat to their national security in the northern part of the country. As reports “Armenpress” referring to the Iranian “khabaronline” website, Khatibzade said that the transfer of the conflict to the Caucasus will lead to a much greater catastrophe for the region than the Karabakh conflict.

According to international media reports, Turkey has transferred military mercenaries from northern Syria to Azerbaijan to be used against Artsakh and Armenia. It is about 3,000-4,000 mercenaries, who according to the same sources were paid 1500-2000 US dollars to take part in the ongoing war against Artsakh and Armenia.