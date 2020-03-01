Iran threaten counterattack against Turkish invasion of Syria

TEHRAN, (BM) – Against the backdrop of a large-scale military operation of the Turkish army in Syria, official Tehran demanded that Turkey immediately stop striking at the Syrian army, threatening to launch a large-scale missile attack on militants and the Turkish military without warning, learned BulgarianMilitary.com citing news agency Aviapro report.

Iran’s statement is primarily due to the absence of any reaction to the Turkish attack by Russia.

“Iran has officially declared its readiness to take revenge if Turkey does not stop striking Iranian targets in Syria. P.S Tehran is not Damascus, it will not tolerate and listen to Moscow,” the Military Observer community reports to Telegram.

It should be clarified that Iran can really strike at militants and the Turkish military, including with the use of ballistic missiles, the effectiveness of which was proved during the attack on American military bases in Iraq.

Over the past night, Turkey launched several dozen air and missile attacks on Syrian territory, while the Syrian army managed to bring down at least 4 unmanned aerial vehicles.

Moscow has officially commented on the situation with the large-scale military operation of Turkey in Syria, but over the past 24 hours, Russia’s assistance in Syria has been reduced to a minimum.

Source: BulgarianMilitary.com