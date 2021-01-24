Iran signs agreement with Armenia to boost trade exchanges

Tehran, Jan 23, IRNA — Minister of Industries, Mining and Trade Alireza Razm-Hosseini on Saturday announced the signing of an agreement between Iran and Armenia, noting that the agreement will help boost commercial exchanges between the two countries.

After signing the deal, he said that Iran’s exports to Armenia currently stand at about $ 300 million, and the signing of this memorandum will help raise this figure.

“Armenia is one of the Eurasian countries and we have a positive attitude towards trade with Eurasia,” Iranian minister said, adding that as Iran’s president has reiterated, negotiations for joining Eurasia should be held permanently, and Armenia can make a significant contribution to the development of exchanges.

He also said that sectors of mines, foodstuff and home appliances are suitable opportunities for the two countries’ tradesmen to promote mutual collaboration.

Armenian Economy Minister Vahan Kerobyan also said after signing the agreement that his country is ready for mutual trade and cooperation and joint productions to help Iran enter other countries’ markets.

Noting that Armenia owns a big market, he said that Armenia is ready to host Iranian tradesmen to be able to enter the third countries.

The Armenian Minister of Economy also stressed the need to facilitate trade and resolve the problems facing the two countries’ businessmen.

Meanwhile, heads of a number of Iranian and Armenian small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) on Saturday discussed establishment of a technology exchange center.

During the meeting, both sides also shared views on ways of promoting cooperation between the two countries’ small and medium-size enterprises and the areas of cooperation between the two sides.

The CEO of Iran Small Industries and Industrial Towns Organization Ali Rasoulian hailed close relationship between the Iranian and Armenian people as well as the great opportunities for collaboration between the two countries, stressing the need for developing mutual cooperation and holding exhibitions by the Iranian and Armenian firms in Tehran and Yerevan.

Referring to his organization’s experiences in creating and developing infrastructure in industrial towns and areas, as well as indigenizing of developing small and medium industries, he voiced readiness for providing technical services and sharing experiences with Armenia.

Head of Armenian Center for Investment and Supporting Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises Levon Ohansyan, for his part, expressed pleasure his visit to Iran, as a friendly and neighboring states, and explained the center’s programs and activities.