Iran MFA spox calls on Azerbaijan to explain its anti-Iranian collaboration with Israel

Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani has called on Azerbaijani officials to clarify the recent comments made by the Azerbaijani foreign minister on their “new phase of a strategic partnership” with Israel, IRNA reported.

Kanaani reflected on the Israeli foreign minister’s statement on an agreement with his Azerbaijani counterpart to establish a unified front against Iran, describing it as another document of intentions of Israel to turn the soil of Azerbaijan into a ground for threatening the national security of Iran.

The spokesman condemned the stances strongly, noting that the statements on the “new phase of strategic partnership” by Azerbaijan and Israel’s plan to form a unified front against Iran explicitly indicate their anti-Iran collaboration, and urged the Azerbaijani authorities to explain the matter.

Emphasizing the unbreakable historical and religious link between the Iranian and Azerbaijani people, the diplomat said that Iran has always tried to foil attempts by ill-wishers, who make efforts to create distance between the two neighboring states; so, the Azerbaijani government is expected to avoid the plot hatched by the foes of mutual ties between Baku and Tehran.

It is obvious that the Islamic Republic cannot remain indifferent in the face Israel’s conspiracy via the soil of Azerbaijan, he warned.

Israeli foreign minister Eli Cohen had informed of the expansion of anti-Iran cooperation between Tel Aviv and Baku—simultaneous with the opening of the embassy of Azerbaijan in the Israeli capital city.

