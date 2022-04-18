Iran: General Heydari: Zionist regime was present in Karabakh war, next to one of conflicting sides

The eastern borders of the country are completely secure, we constantly monitor the movements of the Zionists, General Heydari, commander of the Ground Forces of the Army of the Islamic Republic of Iran said, Tasnim reported.

“In the Karabakh war, in an important and strategic region of the Northwest, we received information by order of the Commander-in-Chief that the illegal Zionist regime is present in one of the countries on the side of the conflict and intends to change the geopolitics of the area. We declared two important and strategic conditions; first, we will not allow the geopolitics of the region to be changed, and second, the Zionist regime must leave the region, and these two conditions have been met, and we continue to monitor the Zionist movements,” he noted.