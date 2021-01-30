Iran Foreign minister speak from both side of his mouth with different messages

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, who is paying a visit to Nakhchivan on Saturday, met with the Speaker of the Supreme Assembly of the Autonomous Republic, Vasif Talibov. According to ISNA, the Iranian diplomat stressed that the role of the region will be vital for the Caucasus region.

“I am glad that I started my regional visit from Baku and finished it in Nakhichevan. The Nakhichevan Autonomous Republic will be vital for the Caucasus region. We must take steps to prevent a repeat of the brutal war in the Caucasus. “The only way to do that is through beneficial cooperation. The Nakhichevan Autonomous Republic can play a unique role in this, as well as in the creation of transport routes,” Zarif said. The latter expressed hope that the countries of the region will be able to develop comprehensive cooperation through the South-North-South-West corridors, and the corridors, according to the diplomat, will unite the Persian Gulf with Russia and the North Sea.