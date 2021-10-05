Iran closes its airspace to Azerbaijan’s air force

The Iranian government has sent a notification through the official military channels to the leadership of the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

According to the report, Iran has closed its airspace for the air force of Azerbaijan, which carries out military supplies to the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, haqqin.az reports.

Baku regarded this decision of official Tehran as another betrayal against Azerbaijan, taken at the instigation of the Armenian government.

According to the report, Iran is actively using the territory of Azerbaijan as a transit for the implementation of the main transportation. First of all, we are talking about the North-South transport corridor.

The betrayal of Iran will not cause tangible harm to Azerbaijan, since the military department of Azerbaijan in the matter of supplying military units located in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, gave prerogative to other routes. However, this political decision of Tehran is pushing Baku to unambiguous conclusions about the foreign policy guidelines of the Iranian government, the report says, the source cites.