Iran Ambassador on ‘Zangezur corridor’: We support exploitation of any corridor without change of borders

We support the exploitation of any corridor via any route, without change of borders between states. Seyed Abbas Musavi—Ambassador of Iran to Azerbaijan—said this in an interview with Turan when asked if Iran is discontent with the prospect for exploitation of the ‘Zangezur corridor’ which isn’t in Iran’s interests.

The Ambassador recalled that the statement by the Supreme Leader of Iran clearly states that Iran is against change of borders, not the opening of the corridor. “I don’t think anyone in the region supports forceful change of borders. We support the exploitation of any corridor via any route, without change of borders between states. The opening of this corridor concerns Azerbaijan and Armenia. The forceful change of borders through the military will violate stability in the region.

President Aliyev’s proposal to restore routes in the region will help restore ties and cooperation between Armenia and Azerbaijan and will be beneficial for the whole region. Thus, the countries of the South Caucasus, as well as Russia, Turkey and Iran need to do everything possible to stimulate the opening of railway, automobile and other means of communication,” the diplomat said.

Asked how the ‘Zangezur corridor’ can be built, if Iran has built the ‘Khudaferini’ and ‘Giz Galasi’ reservoirs on Araks River which have flooded the sector of the railway between Azerbaijan and Nakhchivan by a few kilometers, the Ambassador stated that the Iranian minister of road construction and urban development recently visited those sites with the Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan and a task force has been set up to deal with the matter.