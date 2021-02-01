Investigation Report – The kidnap and execution of Erik Gasparyan (+21) after ceasefire by Azerbaijani forces

Warning all footage shown in this report are not blurred! See Videos on

The following content includes the timeline of known events leading up to how Erik Arshaki Gasparyan, an Armenian soldier who fought in the Artsakh war, was captured during the ceasefire and later unjustly killed by Azerbaijan forces. This gruesome killing of an Armenian soldier is considered a war crime under International Law and a breach of the above mentioned trilateral agreement.

Erik Gasparyan an Armenian soldier born in Yerevan, Armenia was only 19 years old when he was killed.

Erik was captured by the Azerbaijan forces after the peacekeeping and ceasefire agreement was signed on November 10th, the specific kidnap date is unknown but the last contact with his relatives was on December 12. The place of his capture is also unknown as we were unable to geolocate any of the videos of his primary capture.

1. The footage (1) below is of Erik Arshaki Gasparyan being captured by the Azeri army.

The footage is dated December 13, 2020 (Footage not Blurred) 21+

2. The footage (2) below is of Erik Arshaki Gasparyan being transported to an unknown location still wearing his military jacket. The footage is also dated December 13, 2020. It is speculated that the Azeri forces may have transported him on the same day to another location. (Footage not Blurred) 21+

3. On the 27th of December 2020, Azerbaijani forces issued information of a skirmish, accusing “Armenian Forces” of attacking Azeri positions in Hadrut “Artsakh”. They released the following footage they claim is from the gunfight that took place on that date. We believe the footage is a fake and released for propaganda purposes to justify the killings of Armenian soldiers.(Footage not Blurred) 21+

4. 4. On December 29, 2020, Azerbaijani forces released footage depicting false Azeri claims that the killed Armenian soldiers in the video had attacked Azeri positions in the Hadrut region of Artsakh. It was later proved that Armenian soldiers never broke ceasefire. The killed Armenian prisoners were not captured during the time of war but after the ceasefire agreement.

Among the Armenian soldiers murdered execution style was Erik Arshaki Gasparyan.

His body was later mutilated.

Erik was a pawn in a game Azerbaijan played with Erik paying the ultimate price. The following footage is being shared for the world to know how he was brutally and unjustly murdered.

(Footage not Blurred) 21+

5. After Erik Arshaki Gasparyan was killed, a chain was placed around his neck and then you can see the Azeri soldiers dragging around his lifeless body. (Footage not Blurred) 21+

See all on: https://www.ragex.co/post/the-execution-of-erik-gasparyan-19-years-old