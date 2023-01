Interview with Aram Mkrtchyan, Life and challenges of Armenian Hero Andranik Ozanyan, Video

Andranik Torosi Ozanyan was born on February 25, 1865 in the city of Shapin Garahisar in Western Armenia. Andranik’s mother died when he was one year old, and his older sister, Nazeli, took care of him. In the years 1875-1882, Andranik attended the local Musheghyan school, then worked in his father’s carpentry workshop. Andranik got married at the age of 17, but his wife and newborn son died. In 1882, Andranik was imprisoned for beating an Ottoman gendarme. In 1884, with the help of his friends, he escaped from prison and settled in Constantinople until 1885, working as a carpenter. In 1885, he joined the national liberation movement. In 1895,

Andranik went to Sassoon for the first time as part of Hrayr Dzhokkh group, and in 1896 he went abroad. In 1891, he joined the Hnchakyan party. In 1892, he was arrested for participating in the murder of police chief Yusup Mehmed Bey. In 1892, he became a member of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation, from which he left in 1917. In 1897, Andranik left for Tiflis, where the headquarters of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation was located. In 1897, Andranik entered Western Armenia for the second time as part of Vazgen Teroyan’s group. In Western Armenia, Andranik joins the guerrilla squad of the famous fida Serob Vardanyan (Aghbyur Serob) and becomes the recognized leader of several guerrilla groups fighting against the Turkish rioters and the regular army. Andranik beheaded Bshare Khalil who killed Serob. In 1901, Andranik’s squads fought in the territory of Arakelots monastery, in 1902-1904 they fought against Turks and Kurds in Sassoon, Taron, Vaspurakan. In 1905, Andranik went to the Caucasus, where he discussed the future struggle against the Ottoman yoke with the figures of the Armenian national movement. After that, Andranik went on a business trip, visited France, Switzerland, Belgium, England, Bulgaria and Iran, informing the public about the national-liberation struggle of the Armenians of Western Armenia and the need to acquire weapons related to it. In Bulgaria, Andranik wrote his “Combat Instructions”, summarizing his experience of armed struggle. Later, that experience served the Bulgarians well during the First Balkan War.

In 1912, Andranik organized a group of Armenian volunteers, including Garegin Nzhdeh, and joined the Bulgarian army. Armenian warriors showed heroism in battles fought for Mistanli, Uzu, Merefte, Shar-Kio and other cities. Andranik participated in the defeat of the Turkish corps of General Yaver Pasha. The Bulgarian command highly appreciated the participation of the Armenian company in the First Balkan War. As soon as the First World War began, Andranik returned to the Caucasus. On August 12, 1914, General A.Z. met in Tiflis. Myshlaevsky and informs about his readiness to participate in the war against the Ottoman Empire. The command of the Caucasian army instructs Andranik to form and lead the first Armenian volunteer regiment. In 1915-1916, Andranik was awarded the Order of St. George of the 4th degree, the Sword of St. Stanislav of the 4th and 3rd degrees, the 2nd degree and St. Vladimir with orders of the 4th degree. On April 15-18, 1915, the regiment led by Andranik bravely participated in the Mughanju (Dilman) battle, in which the Caucasus was saved from the enemy’s invasion. On January 30, 1918, the Turkish troops under the command of Mehmed Vehib Pasha began large-scale operations in the directions of Erzurum, Van and the Mediterranean. on January 30, they captured Yerznka, on February 11, Trabizon, on April 14, they entered Batu without a fight and started moving towards Sukhum. Kars fell on April 25, Alexandropol on May 15. 1918 On July 14, Zoravar Andranik sent a telegram from Nakhichevan to Shahumyan and announced that he accepted the power of the Bolsheviks and entered the service under the instructions of the central government. On December 1, 1918, Thomson and Azerbaijani Prime Minister Khan Khoisky demanded that General Andranik, who had accepted Bolshevik supremacy, stop the advance. On December 22, 1918, English Major Gibbon, Captain Siright, Baku delegate Abdulfatbek Hasanbekov and Baku Armenian National Council Gurgen Chilingaryan had an official meeting with Andranik in Goris. In November-December 1918, under the Bolshevik command, to counterbalance General Andranik, the RA government appoints G. Nzhdeh as the governor of Nakhichevan in 1919. In March, general Andranik decides to leave Karabakh with his troops, and Andranik’s troops under the leadership of Major Gibson enter Daralagyaz on April 8. 1919 At the session of the RA government on April 9, it was decided to “receive Andranik with honor”. But Andranik refused to go to Yerevan. On April 13, 1919, at “Ararat” station, Trooper Andranik’s military unit was divided into two parts: the infantry went to Yerevan by train, and Andranik went to Echmiadzin on horseback. Dro and Assistant Minister of Internal Affairs Sargis Minasyan welcomed him in Etchmiadzin. In Etchmiadzin, Soldier Andranik hands over his sword to the Catholicos. Meeting who gives interviews to Armenian newspapers with different people. In one of these interviews, he presents his main disagreements with the Armenian authorities. In the interview published in “Van-Tosp” newspaper, 28.04.1919, No. 5, General Andarnik says “It seems that the Armenian government, which spared no effort to be an obstacle to my every movement, wanted to expel me outside the borders of Armenia, wanted to divide my . the army by various false and proper means. …Your government, which even today considers Karabakh and Zangezur as part of its territory, and maybe will think of resorting to armed force against it, has it ever thought about that army, has it ever thought about its food and army ammunition? …A government that is so careless towards its people and on the contrary encourages thieves and looters, then I repeat again that for me such a looting government does not exist.” General Andranik accepts the decision of the government and dismisses his military unit, gives the soldiers discharge papers, distributes the funds of the army treasury to the soldiers, allocating 200 rubles to each of them. General Dro sent a letter to Andranik, where he asked “the head of the Hayduk, whom he adored, not to bring a black mark on his revolutionary past and to refuse to take steps against Yerevan”. At the same time, he told Andranik that as the military commander of Yerevan, “I feel obliged to warn you that if I do not give up your intention, you will force me to take up arms and I can assure you that you cannot. enter Yerevan”. 1919 On April 27, Andranik leaves Armenia. In December 1919, the American “Washington Post” newspaper wrote: “Soldier Andranik stands at the pinnacle of Armenian feats, Armenians everywhere accept him with joy, listen to his every word with great attention and admiration. And he, that soldier, who. After the destruction of Tsarist Russia, he fought unequal battles against the Turkish army, he has something to say, now his words are as valuable as a sword. In 1921, General Andranik wanted to enter Cilicia, take over the self-defense of the Armenians there, and fight against Kemal Turkey. However, the French government banned Zoravar from entering Cilicia. Andranik died of a heart attack on August 30/31, 1927 at Richardson Springs Mineral Water Resort in Chico (near Sacramento) (USA) and was buried in September at Ararat Cemetery in Fresno. In January 1928, his remains were transferred to Paris and reburied in Pere-Lachaise cemetery, and years later (in 2000) they were transferred to the Motherland, Yerablur pantheon in Yerevan.