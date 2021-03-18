International Criminal Court ICC receives a lawsuit against Erdogan, Al-Sarraj regarding 20 war crimes violating 33 UN resolutions

On Wednesday, the International Criminal Court received a lawsuit against Turkish President Recep Erdogan and Head of the National Accord Government, Fayez al-Sarraj, on charges of committing 20 war crimes in Libya and Turkey violating 33 UN resolutions.

The Italian agency “Nova” said that the ICC in The Hague, accepted the complaint submitted by the “Libyan Organization for Victims of Terrorism and Extremism” in cooperation with the “Afro-Asian Center for Studies and Consultations”, where the complaint was accepted by the Office of the Prosecutor of the International Court.

Nova revealed that the complaint, called “Turkish aggression against Libya,” had been contradicted by Recep Tayyip Erdogan, in his capacity, person, and a number of his military leaders in the Turkish army, Fayez Mustafa al-Sarraj, the former head of the Libyan Presidency Council in his capacity and person, and a number of the pillars of the ended Libyan Accord Government its mandate is in addition to a number of militia leaders in the country.

The judicial memorandum stated that “Erdogan, Al-Sarraj and the rest of the aforementioned cooperated in committing 20 war crimes in the Libyan territories, which are punishable by international law, and go under crimes against humanity.”

She added, “They have collectively committed flagrant violations of international covenants, and the resolutions regarding the Libyan case based on Chapter VII.”

And it continued, “The concerned parties have violated Security Council Resolution No. 1970, which prohibits the sale and export of arms to Libya and the subsequent resolutions in this regard, whose number exceeded 33 binding resolutions, perhaps the most important of which are 1973, (2420) and (2292).

It added, “What Erdogan, Al-Sarraj and their followers have done is considered an act of aggression in accordance with the United Nations Charter, the Statute of the International Criminal Court, the Hague Conventions of 1899 and 1907, the four Geneva Conventions of 1949, and its annexes of 1977, the Statute of the International Criminal Court and its amendments, and the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights, And the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, and the International Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights.

The persons accused of their right, according to the memorandum – they “violated international conventions and treaties that stipulate the prohibition, financing, training and use of mercenaries.”

They also violated the “International Convention to Combat Racial Discrimination, the International Convention on the Law of the Sea, the Vienna Conventions regarding international treaties, the International Convention on Civil Aviation and other relevant international treaties and agreements.”

The Libyan Organization for Victims of Terrorism and Extremism, in cooperation with the Afro-Asian Center, according to the Italian Nova Agency, presented a document folder that included about 20 of the crimes committed by Erdogan and Al-Sarraj on the Libyan lands, accompanied by unequivocal evidence of their crimes against humanity.

These crimes varied between the aggression, genocide, genocide by inflicting serious physical or moral harm, genocide by imposing living conditions intended to intentionally cause physical destruction, and the crime of willful killing, which constitutes a crime against humanity.

Evidence also included war crimes represented in the destruction and seizure of property, the war crime of attacking civilians and civilian objects, attacks on employee employees or objects used in a humanitarian aid or peace-keeping mission, and the war crime of attacking or stealing and pillaging unarmed and civil places.

The complaint concluded by saying that Erdogan and Al-Sarraj also committed “the crime of direct and public incitement to commit war crimes and crimes against humanity, spreading hatred and assistance or encouraging planning or preparing for them, and the crime of transporting, training, financing and recruiting mercenaries.”

