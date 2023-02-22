INTERNATIONAL COURT OF JUSTICE The Court indicates a provisional measure to ensure unimpeded movement of persons, vehicles, and cargo along the Lachin Corridor

The Court indicates a provisional measure to ensure unimpeded movement of persons, vehicles, and cargo along the Lachin Corridor

22 February 2023

Application of the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination (Armenia v. Azerbaijan)

THE HAGUE, 22 February 2023. The International Court of Justice, the principal judicial organ of the United Nations, has today delivered its Order on the Request for the indication of provisional measures made by the Republic of Armenia in the case concerning Application of the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination (Armenia v. Azerbaijan).

In its Order, which has binding effect, the Court indicates the following provisional measure:

By thirteen votes to two,

The Republic of Azerbaijan shall, pending the final decision in the case and in accordance with its obligations under the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination, take all measures at its disposal to ensure unimpeded movement of persons, vehicles and cargo along the Lachin Corridor in both directions.

IN FAVOUR: President Donoghue; Vice-President Gevorgian; Judges Tomka, Abraham, Bennouna, Xue, Robinson, Salam, Iwasawa, Nolte, Charlesworth, Brant; Judge ad hoc Daudet;

AGAINST: Judge Yusuf; Judge ad hoc Keith.

Judge Yusuf appends a declaration to the Order of the Court; Judge ad hoc Keith appends a declaration to the Order of the Court.

A summary of the Order appears in the document entitled “Summary 2023/1”, to which summaries of the declarations are annexed. This summary and the full text of the Order are available on the Court’s website under the heading “Cases”.

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) is the principal judicial organ of the United Nations. It was established by the United Nations Charter in June 1945 and began its activities in April 1946. The Court is composed of 15 judges elected for a nine-year term by the General Assembly and the Security Council of the United Nations. The seat of the Court is at the Peace Palace in The Hague (Netherlands). The Court has a twofold role: first, to settle, in accordance with international law, through judgments which have binding force and are without appeal for the parties concerned, legal disputes submitted to it by States; and, second, to give advisory opinions on legal questions referred to it by duly authorized United Nations organs and agencies of the system.

Source: https://www.icj-cij.org/public/files/case-related/180/180-20230222-PRE-01-00-EN.pdf

