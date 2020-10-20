Internal pressures related to ethnic minorities are intensifying in Azerbaijan. The Dictator Aliyev trying to hold on Power #BoycottTurkey

The Azeri and Turkish hysteria has reached its peak due to the events on the front, and at the same time internal pressures are intensifying in Azerbaijan due to the discontent of ethnic minorities (Talysh, Avars, Lezgins). As reports “Armenpress”, skynewsarabia writes about it, adding that in addition to it, Azerbaijan’s numerous human losses, despite receiving logistical, political, medical, as well as aid in the form of mercenaries and terrorists from Turkey, Georgia, Pakistan, Afghanistan.

“It puts the Azerbaijani leadership in a difficult situation in front of the domestic and international community.

“And this forced him to change his strategy in order to achieve his political goals, increasing the” legitimacy “of the attack on Artsakh, bombing churches and cities,” the media outlet notes.

The media writes that by attacking the church, Azerbaijan, like Turkey, is trying to turn it into a religious one on the pretext of territorial conflict, on the scale of jihadists, in order to attract more extremists and terrorists.

According to the media, with this step Azerbaijan wants to achieve two goals: to get out of the internal deadlock, to create a legal basis from a religious point of view to unite terrorists around the world around jihad.

The website notes that Azerbaijan and Turkey have no way out of this deadlock, except to create a new reality on the battlefield and achieve new success on the ground with the help of terrorists and jihadists, as its army has failed to do so. And if Azerbaijan can not achieve significant success, it will not be able to sit at the negotiating table.