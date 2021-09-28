INTERIM REPORT ON THE CASES OF THE KILLING OF CIVILIANS IN ARTSAKH BY THE ARMED FORCES OF AZERBAIJAN (UPDATED ON SEPTEMBER 27, 2021)

This report summarizes the cases of civilian casualties, caused as a result of the military aggression unleashed by Azerbaijan and Turkey against the Artsakh Republic since September 27, 2020, as well as killings of civilians who were imprisoned in the areas passed under the control of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces. The cases are introduced with relevant brief information.

From September 27, 2020 to September 27, 2021, during the fact-finding activities of the Staff of the Ombudsman of the Artsakh Republic, 80 civilians were identified who were killed by the Azerbaijani Armed Forces. 42 of them were killed as a result of targeted strikes, 38 – in captivity. A number of cases of torture and mutilation of corpses, inevitably targeted civilian deaths were recorded. The Human Rights Ombudsman also recorded the cases of 163 civilian injuries, most of which resulted from strikes that resulted in the deaths of others. The circumstances of gross, deliberate and systematic violations of the right to life and other rights of the civilian population of the Artsakh Republic are presented in Sections 2 and 3. The gerenal statistics on the civilian casualties are presented below.

