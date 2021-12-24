Interesting Robert Kocharyan will give a press conference yet Armenian PM only does it by written questioner fearful of Journalist

According to our information, the second president of Armenia Robert Kocharyan will give a press conference on Monday, December 27. The media will be invited and to participate through accreditation. It is planned to cover the whole spectrum of the media, unlike Nikol Pashinyan, who after the war switched to online press conferences and refused to have one-on-one meetings with the media. to the questions of some government media.

By the way, today, on December 24, Pashinyan’s next online press conference is expected. Last week, Serzh Sargsyan had the opportunity to present his message to the public through the RPA Congress, so it was predictable that the second president of Armenia, not lagging behind the processes, would have to say his word.