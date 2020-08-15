Insurance industry front group to bombard Democratic Convention with ads attacking Biden-backed public option

The ads by the Partnership for America’s Health Care Future fearmonger over potential tax hikes and recycle industry talking points against “government-controlled health insurance.”

When Democrats convene for their party’s virtual convention next week amid the backdrop of a global pandemic, media coverage of the event will be interspersed with insurance industry ads attacking the public option—a policy solution supported by presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden—as a “one-size-fits-all approach” that would lead to “government-controlled health insurance.”

The planned digital and television ad blitz was announced Friday by the Partnership for America’s Health Care Future (PAHCF), a powerful coalition of insurance, pharmaceutical, and hospital industry lobbying groups that was formed in 2018 with the goal of undermining support for Medicare for All.

In strategy documents obtained by The Intercept, the corporate alliance expressed a desire to “change the conversation around Medicare for All” and “minimize the potential for this option in healthcare from becoming part of a national political party’s platform in 2020.” To that end, PAHCF earlier this year bombarded the Democratic presidential primary debates with ads attacking Medicare for All using much of the same language it is now deploying against the public option.

Watch one of the coalition’s new spots, which fearmongers about potential tax increases under a public option and advocates “private coverage working together with Medicare and Medicaid”:

Last month, as Common Dreams reported, the DNC Platform Committee overwhelmingly voted down an amendment that would have added a Medicare for All plank to the final platform. The vote intensified an ongoing grassroots delegate revolt against the Democratic platform; earlier this week, more than 750 delegates voted against the platform in an act of protest against the party’s refusal to commit to guaranteeing healthcare as a right.

Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.), leader of the California delegation to the Democratic convention, announced Thursday that he will vote against the party’s platform over its exclusion of Medicare for All, telling Common Dreams, “Covid-19 makes Medicare for All an urgent moral imperative.”