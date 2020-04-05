Inside insane life of king with 20 mistresses, four wives and a £24 billion fortune

King Maha Vajiralongkorn has reportedly gone into self-isolation in a luxury Bavarian hotel with 20 of his concubines,

Many of us are struggling to find things to keep us occupied while we’re in coronavirus lockdown – not so the King of Thailand.

It has been reported King Maha Vajiralongkorn – also known as Rama X – has self-isolated in a hotel in Germany with 20 of his girlfriends.

The 67-year-old is said to have moved his entire harem of concubines into the high end Grand Hotel Sonnenbichl in Bavaria after he was given permission by authorities.

Bavaria is under lockdown, like the rest of Germany, and the hotel should be closed down along with all the others but it was apparently been given “special permission” to remain open for the king and his bizarre court.

It is not known if the king’s FOUR wives are among the group.

Source: https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/world-news/inside-insane-life-king-20-21781728?utm_source=mirror_newsletter&utm_medium=email&utm_content=RoyalNews1&utm_campaign=daily_newsletter