India’s Top Court Probes Modi Gov’t Use of Israeli Spyware Against Journalists, Opponents

The investigation comes after demands from India’s opposition to examine the use of Israeli company NSO’s spyware, known as Pegasus. Modi ‘unequivocally’ denies the allegations

India’s top court on Wednesday established a committee of experts to look into accusations that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government used Israeli military-grade spyware to monitor political opponents, journalists and activists.

The Supreme Court order came in response to petitions filed by a group of Indian journalists, rights activists and opposition politicians following an investigation by a global media consortium in July. The committee, headed by a retired judge, is expected to give its findings by year-end.