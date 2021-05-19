India calls on Azerbaijan to pull back from Armenian territory and refrain from further provocation

India has been following, with concern the situation along the Armenia-Azerbaijan border, Official Spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs said in response to media queries.

“Border incursions through military movements can destabilize the situation and lead to renewed hostilities. We call upon the transgressing side to pull back forces immediately and cease any further provocation,” the Spokesperson said.

“India has always stood for peaceful resolution of bilateral disputes through political and diplomatic means. Peace and stability in the South Caucasus region is important from the regional security perspective,” the Ministry added.