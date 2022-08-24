Indecent were those who promised and did not come

We asked Central Committee deputy Kim Balayan how he evaluates yesterday’s meeting. The latter mentioned that he participated and was very proud of it.

“Most of the society is disappointed with today’s authorities, so I participated in that meeting like everyone else. The meeting is justified. My expectations were justified, those gathered were really concerned about the independence of the Republic of Armenia. Those who promised to come at the preliminary meeting, but decided not to come without informing anyone, were indecent,” he said.

Let’s remind that yesterday, on the initiative of Edgar Ghazaryan, the former head of the staff of the SC, about 30 deputies of the Central Committee had a meeting, during which the Declaration of Independence and the deviation of the Armenian authorities from it were discussed. Then a final statement was adopted, which was read in Republic Square.

Hayk Gevorgyan

