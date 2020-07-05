‘In Turkey, Thousands Are Jailed for Their Views’: This NBA Star Showed the World Who Erdogan Really Is

Boston Celtics center Enes Kanter tells Haaretz how he lives under constant threat for his long-distance fight for freedom in Turkey

For some people in the United States, the three letters FBI make their hair stand on end. For NBA center Enes Kanter, it’s an entry among his phone contacts.

“There are so many death threats on social media that I have to contact the FBI almost every week just to tell them ‘hey, I’m doing fine, don’t worry about it, guys,’ because they’re worried about my life,” Kanter, the third pick in the 2011 NBA draft, told Haaretz in an interview.