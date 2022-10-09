In the spirit of 1994

Vakhtang Siradeghyan

In an open-field battle, according to military theory, the side that has a double-triple advantage in military numbers wins. This military rule is believed to have been first violated by Alexander the Great at the Battle of Gaugamela (331 BC). The Greco-Macedonian army had at least twice as many soldiers as the Persian king Darius G. But the Persians suffered a defeat that ended the Achaemenid wealth. In other words, due to the talent of the military commander, the military rule was canceled in terms of that specific case. There is an old Chinese, Roman, and Arabic saying that looks at this phenomenon from another angle. ” The army of sheep ( or donkeys ) that leads A lion is always stronger than an army of lions whose leader is a sheep. That saying is also attributed to Alexander the Great, George Washington, Napoleon Bonaparte, and Maurice de Talleyrand. In other words, those people (except for Talleyrand) proved the truth of this saying with their life experiences. I think that Nikol Pashinyan will also mention history among them. However, from the position of the loser, shame on us.

In the first Artsakh war of 1991-94, according to Wikipedia, the Armenian side had 20,000 soldiers, and the Azerbaijani side had 64,000. In terms of military equipment, according to Internet data, Azerbaijan received Soviet armaments at the army level (5 motorized rifle divisions, 2 anti-aircraft missile brigades and 1 anti-aircraft missile regiment, 1 aviation squadron and individual aircraft from other military units, as well as 15 warships and 5 warships from the Caspian Fleet with appropriate weapons). , and Armenia – the armament of only 2 motorized rifle divisions, 2 artillery regiments, 2 anti-aircraft missile brigades and 2 aviation squadrons, and the combined army command center (also smaller units). However, this did not prevent the three-year war from ending with our victory. In addition to the patriotic spirit, the victory was built thanks to wise political figures and experienced command, formation of the army and competent organization of battles. And thanks to the fact that thanks to Vazgen Sargsyan, the defeatism of the Commander-in-Chief (that is, Ter-Petrosyan) was neutralized. Unfortunately, in 2020, there was no one to neutralize the defeatism of Nicolas.

The presentation proves that nothing is lost forever. We just have to be able to remove Nikol Pashinyan and his gang from office in some way, and then restore the army, replenish the army’s weaponry, return the spirit of the army. And let’s prove that the 21st century will be ours, as Vazgen Sargsyan told us. So that another future global star does not make such a post on his Twitter microblog as Cher ( Sherelin Sargsyan ) did today. ” I am afraid for the Armenians. No one protects them from Azerbaijan… ” . Otherwise, make a post that fits the spirit of 1994.