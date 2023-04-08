Wishful thinking, or the tendency to make wishes come true. this concept has found its typical manifestation in our reality at the hands of the current authorities.

“A consultation was held under the leadership of Nikol Pashinyan, during which the evaluations of Armenia in the reports published by international organizations and issues related to the further improvement of the position of our country were discussed”, this message distributed by the Prime Minister’s Cabinet is enough to characterize wishful thinking, because international organizations recent reports do not indicate improvement at all. In the “Economic Freedom Index 2022” by the Heritage Foundation, this year, Armenia once again recorded a decline, registering the lowest index since 2001. Armenia has recorded a decline in another economic indicator. According to the Global Innovation Index published by the World Intellectual Property Organization in 2022, which is considered one of the sources for measuring the innovation of economies, Armenia is in the 80th position (see here). At the beginning of the year, the 2022 report of the Transparency International organization’s corruption perception index was published, and according to that report, the Republic of Armenia has recorded a decline in this ranking. Amnesty International published the 2022/23 report on the State of Human Rights in the World. The international organization specifically recorded: “law enforcement officers used excessive force during anti-government demonstrations, freedom of speech was restricted, as hundreds of people were prosecuted, journalists’ activities were hindered while covering the demonstrations,” etc. By the way, this report also includes the fact that the police used stun grenades during the June 3, 2021 protest. The US State Department also published a report with similar records, and despite this, Nikol Pashinyan, who is the Prime Minister of Armenia, was invited to the second Summit for Democracy, which is held at the initiative of US President Joe Biden. The other day, it became known that Armenia has recorded another decline in the British Legatum Prosperity Index, instead of last year’s 59th position, this year it occupied 61st position. Every year, the Institute presents a Prosperity Index, which measures well-being among 167 countries. Indicators count in 12 main directions:

