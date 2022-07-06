In Syunik, the only CP man (Pashinyan civil contract Party) in the village sued all his fellow villagers

In Syunik, the only CP man in the village sued all his fellow villagers A trial in an absurd case will start tomorrow in Syunik.

Pay attention: there are 36 families in Inner Khndzoresk, and now the men of 30 families are being tried in the same case, the charges against all of them are the same: Criminal Code 322. According to the 2nd part, this implies 2-7 years of imprisonment. there is also a woman among them. All the fathers of the village have already received the status of the accused, except for Martun, the only CP member of the village. Because he is the plaintiff, he is the one who wrote a complaint against all his fellow villagers to vacate the village. And if the case suddenly wins, then 30 families guarding the border of this small village will be killed, their fathers will be arrested, and the village will be left without an owner, completely defenseless. According to the residents of Khndzoresk, Martun Arzanyan, the only KP landowner of the village, wrote a complaint because he has a revenge against his fellow villagers. For 20 years, they say, he owned all the lands in the village. Martun Arzanyan, formerly a member of the RPA, who became a member of the Communist Party after 2018, who financed Nikol Pashinyan’s campaign in Syunik last year, exploited the lands of the village for 2 decades under the seal of his own “Asparez” cooperative. Good plots of land with a total area of ​​300 ha, which, according to Syun residents, were secretly expropriated by fake auctions, without warning the owners, and was done by Arzanyan from CP, while he was still the village head. And the irony is that now the subject of dispute in the court is not the estates owned by the KP-Akan at the price of alleged false privatizations and fake auctions, but the failure to share the harvest and good things received from them for 20 years with his fellow villagers. According to the residents, Arzanyan does not want to return what he stole to the village. Thus, starting from tomorrow, every day of the court session, Nerkin Khndzoresk will be emptied, leaving the village completely defenseless, right under the enemy’s nose. On July 7, the trial of Nerkin Olceski has been scheduled in the Syunik Court of General Jurisdiction. Therefore, from the morning, all the residents will go down to Goris court by buses, leaving a part of the border of Armenia and the protection of around 600 inhabitants to the hope of children, women and daughters-in-law of the village. It’s no secret that this small village is now under direct fire, the Azeris are only 500 meters away from it, they can even see the contents of an Armenian’s bag leaving the store. Let’s not forget: Inner Olshesk is the enemy’s appetite and has been on Aliyev’s agenda since the very day when, after the end of the war, Pashinyan announced that he and Ilham Aliyev had an VERBAL EXCHANGE OF NAMES, and according to that, in December 2020, he handed over villages and heights from Syunik to the enemy, according to his wording, to make Syunik safer. for: Suzy Badoyan