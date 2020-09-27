In order to avoid human accumulations, the RA Ministry of Justice offers to register donors in advance.

In order to avoid human accumulations, the RA Ministry of Health offers those who donate blood to register in advance by phone.

As reported by “Armenpress”, the RA Ministry of Health thanked for the quick response to the call for blood donation. “Each of you can be supported to ensure the necessary reserve of blood.

Welcoming your readiness in this issue, we ask from tomorrow “Prof. Before approaching “R. Yolyan Hematology Center”, in order to register in advance, call 010-28-38-23 վելու 010-28-38-11 to avoid human crowds.

It should be noted that the bloodshed is still going on, we have a large flow of volunteers, whose center will serve until the end of the day.

“Our strength lies in our unity,” the statement said.

Earlier, “Armenpress” presented who can be a donor and what are the contraindications.