In order not to lose our statehood, we must unite quickly and fight with drastic steps to get rid of this government ․ “Armenia” and “I have honor”

“Armenia” և “I have honor” factions issued a statement ․ The “Armenia” and “I have honor” factions put on the agenda of the National Assembly the draft statement of the National Assembly “On the continuous aggression and terrorism of the Republic of Artsakh against the Republic of Armenia” with the following content, the adoption of which by the “Civil Contract” faction failed.

By failing to pass a statement on behalf of the National Assembly, this anti-national government once again obstructed a possible step forward in our national and state interests. Attention: a statement failed, the main purpose of which was to clearly fix the ongoing crimes of Azerbaijan, to draw the attention of the international community to them, to give a political assessment to the anti-Armenian policy of Turkey and Azerbaijan.

This government has once again proved that not only does it not resist the political, military, psychological, economic pressure of the Turkish-Azerbaijani tandem, but it also prevents and blocks any initiative of the opposition. It is more than clear that it is naive to expect any step from this government in the national and state interests. In order not to lose our statehood and homeland once and for all, there is only one thing left: to unite quickly, to fight with drastic steps to get rid of this government a few days ago.

At the same time, taking into account the failure to adopt the statement, the two parliamentary opposition factions in the National Assembly, “Armenia” and “I have honor”, make the following statement. Taking into account the continuous aggression of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the terrorism of the Artsakh Republic and its people, as well as the obvious encroachment on the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Republic of Armenia, including

1. Obstructing the restoration of gas supply to the population of the Artsakh Republic creates a humanitarian catastrophe. Targeting the settlements of Artsakh with various weapons

2. Targeting the settlements of Artsakh with various weapons;

3. Psychological terrorism against the citizens of the Artsakh Republic, using loudspeakers along the line of contact, calling for them to leave their homes and homeland;

4. The open actions and calls carried out for the purpose of evicting the Armenians of the Artsakh Republic;

5. Consumer discrediting with the peacekeeping mission of the Russian Federation by all possible means, aiming to eliminate the minimum guarantees of the security of the Artsakh Republic and its people;

6. Failure to return detainees to captives in gross violation of their humanitarian law ավոր obligations;

7. The de facto renunciation of the Nagorno-Karabakh peace process within the framework of the OSCE Minsk Group, the only legitimate body with a relevant international mandate, in an attempt to legitimize the use of force, unleashed war, aggression, occupation of a certain part of the Artsakh Republic;

8. Signing and ratification of the “Shushi Declaration” of obvious anti-Armenian nature;

9. Sovereign territory of the Republic of Armenia, Armed Forces of Azerbaijan, 2021 the actual penetration from May 12, being in that area until today,

10. Another escalation along the borders of the Republic of Armenia, as a result of which we have a victim-injured, 11. The policy of coercion against the Republic of Armenia Հանրապետության towards the Republic of Artsakh with the full support of Turkey: PARLIAMENTARY OPPOSITION OF THE REPUBLIC OF ARMENIA STATES: •

The parliamentary opposition of the Republic of Armenia supports the Artsakh Republic և the people of Artsakh; • Azerbaijan and Turkey must be held accountable for the use of force, the unleashing of the 44-day war, the aggression, the thousands of casualties, the war crimes, the resulting situation, including the ongoing terrorism, and the provocation of a humanitarian catastrophe. •

The realization of the Artsakh Republic’s right to self-determination has no alternative. • In order to ensure the security of the Artsakh Republic, the peacekeeping mission of the Russian Federation should not have any functional restrictions on the full implementation of the term mission; • Regardless of Azerbaijan’s whims, negotiations within the framework of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs should be resumed, based on basic principles, with elements on the agenda of the humanitarian situation in Artsakh, the provision of long-term security guarantees, the status of de-occupation. • The Azerbaijani Armed Forces must withdraw from the sovereign territory of the Republic of Armenia