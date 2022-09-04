In Memoriam Honoring Jirair Sarkissian’s Legacy  

(AUA) is deeply saddened by the passing of AUA Pillar and cherished supporter Jirair Sarkissian.

Jirair Sarkissian was born in Beirut, Lebanon in 1940, the youngest of four boys born to his parents Sarkis and Arshalouys Sarkissian. He lost his father to a heart attack before he was a year old and grew up in a household treading through hardships and tough times, but surrounded with so much love and support from family and friends in the community.

At age seven, Sarkissian enrolled in the local chapter of Homenetmen, learning new traits and acquiring values of self-discipline, responsibility, and service to the community— characteristics he held dear throughout his life. As a Homenetmen boy scout, he lived by the motto: Elevate Yourself and Others With You. He attended the local Soorp Hagop School, working after school to support his education and help his family. With a single parent and limited resources, Sarkissian left school at the age of 14 undertaking an apprenticeship with a jeweler. Learning the trade, he later opened his own store in the Bourj Hammoud jewelers’ quarter and created jobs for friends and relatives.

Sarkissian was a talented artisan and a successful businessman with an unwavering dedication to family and steadfast support for the Armenian cause. In 1967, he married Serpoug Ohanian and, a year later, they welcomed their daughter Tamar. With a young child and adventure in their hearts, they moved to Zimbabwe, Africa — a British colony at the time — where their family grew by two sons, Sarkis and Zareh. Sarkissian served as the manager of Scottish Jewelers, creators of the Crown Jewels of the British royal families. In their adopted new community where there were several other Armenian families, Sarkissian pursued his Armenian cultural interests, organized yearly commemorations, and tirelessly rallied for the recognition of the Armenian Genocide.

While still in Africa, the Sarkissians learned that the bank in Beirut where they kept a safe deposit box had been looted in the 1975 Lebanese Civil War. Having lost all their assets, they emigrated to the United States in 1977, joining Sarkissian’s brother Khajag and mother Arshalouys in San Francisco. Determined to succeed in their new life in the new world, they quickly set roots and started a new family business, Giraux Fine Jewelry. Embracing the golden rule of treating clients as family and exhibiting strong business ethics and a passion for their distinctive craft, the business built an impressive clientele and flourished, all the while reaching out to many and creating opportunities for new immigrants, starters, and college graduates.

Once again, Sarkissian was able to rebuild a strong foundation in San Francisco — a foundation of love for family and nation. Together, Jirair and Serpoug instilled in their children high moral standards and values, and continued their benefaction in support of Armenian organizations and schools, including St. Gregory Armenian Apostolic Church, Homenetmen, KZV Armenian School, as well as AUA. Having joined the exclusive group of 100 Pillars of the American University of Armenia, Jirair and Serpoug became staunch supporters of AUA’s mission to provide quality education for the advancement of Armenia.

Sarkissian was a quiet man but full of wisdom and treasured by all those who knew him. He was a leader and a role model for his ability to guide with kindness. He worked hard and diligently, but gave generously expecting nothing in return. For him, the biggest reward in life was the love of his family, friends, and community.

Though Jirair Sarkissian is no longer with us, the difference he has made in the lives of so many will last long and the mark he left behind will shine forever.